Mnangagwa Receives Second Covid Jab In Kwekwe

By Ndatenda Njanike

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday received his second dose of the Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine at Kwekwe hospital.

Mnangagwa, who received his first jab in the resort city of Victoria Falls last month, took his second dose in his home town of Kwekwe where he urged Zimbabweans to get vaccinated.

He was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Health Minister.

Also in Kwekwe where leaders of over 20 fringe political parties including the MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora.

“We went together with other political leaders to Victoria Falls as we wanted to make sure that the population of the town is vaccinated. I have heard that the town has now reached herd immunity,” Mnangagwa told mostly Zanu PF supporters gathered in the gold mining town to witness his inoculation.

“I came here because I wanted to inspire the people of Kwekwe to get the vaccine because I heard that there was a low uptake of the vaccines. I am pleased to receive my second here in Kwekwe and I encourage communities here in Midlands to get vaccinated. So I have come to lead by example so that the people of Midlands can also get vaccinated but I’m happy in SADC we have the lowest number of infections after Eswathini (Swaziland),” he said.

“It shows you are following Covid-19 restrictions. We should not, however, be complacent, countries that have become reluctant are experiencing a sharp surge in new cases. We hear in winter we could experience a surge so we need to be vigilant.

“The trend in schools where there is a surge in new cases is worrying. Some schools did not follow our call for students to remain in school and these are the ones who were affected. Those schools which defied the call should be cautioned and I have ordered the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (Cain Mathema) to look into that.”

“They (vaccines) are a critical tool in our battle against Covid-19. Vaccines help strengthen our immune system and create antibodies to fight diseases. Every Zimbabwean is called upon to quickly adapt to the new normal and new realities as we fight this war against Covid-19 together.

In his vote of thanks, Mwonzora said there was need for political leaders to accept politics of tolerance.

“We are here as political parties because it’s a national programme. We want to be in solidarity with the government and President Mnangagwa in the fight against Covid-19 from various political persuasions,” he said.

“Our economy needs a renaissance and we can win together. Few Zimbabweans think of politics every day and the challenge to us as political leaders is to address this political polarisation together, politics of tolerance. You must love Zimbabwe more. Our country begs us to show oneness in the fight against a common enemy.”