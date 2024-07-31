Mnangagwa reinstates Deputy Minister who berated Shona teacher in Matebeleland

Spread This News

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reinstated Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Simelisizwe Sibanda, who was fired after publicly berating a Shona-speaking teacher working in Matebeleland South.

Sibanda was secretly recorded angrily scolding Winnet Mharadze, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher whom he accused of not being conversant in isiNdebele despite it being a key requirement for her position.

He then ordered the school head to ensure Mharadze’s immediate transfer.

After the audio was leaked, Sibanda was fired by Mnangagwa as scores felt he could have addressed the matter differently.

He later apologised.

According to official government communication, Sibanda has been pardoned, with his re-appointment taking immediate effect.

“Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanours in future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned,” reads the statement signed by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda M.P. as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.”