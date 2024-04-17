Mnangagwa releases female prisoners

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has released female prisoners who have served a third of their sentences.

The release is under Clemency Order. 1 of 2024 under sections 112(1)(a) and(d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Female prisoners who have been granted full remission on sentences include juveniles, prisoners sentenced to 48 Months and below, those sentenced on Medical grounds, at open prison, with disabilities, aged 60 and above, sentenced to life imprisonment for at least 20 years, sentenced to death roll for 10 years and above.

Those excluded from the proposed Clemency Order are those serving sentences imposed by a court-martial, record of escaping from lawful custody and also those who were charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] are excluded from this Amnesty.

“Inmates to be excluded from the proposed general amnesty are the following; any inmate who was previously released on amnesty, any inmate serving a sentence imposed by Court Martial, any inmate who has a record of escaping from lawful custody”, said Mnangagwa.

He also added that those on specified offences are excluded,” An additional one-quarter remission of the effective term of imprisonment to those prisoners who were sentenced to more than 48 months and who would have served at least one-third (1/3) of the sentence by 18th April 2024, including those with specified offences provided they are not excluded in terms of paragraph 12.

“For the purpose of this amnesty specified offence” includes; Murder, Treason, Rape or any sexual offence; Carjacking, Robbery; Public violence; Human trafficking; Unlawful possession of a firearm, Contravention of the Electricity Act; Contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act, Contravention of the Public Order and Security Act/ Maintenance of Peace and Order Act; Any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of the offences listed above”, said Mnangagwa.

This Clemency Order No 1. of 2024 follows the last years where prisoners had to be released to decongest prisons.