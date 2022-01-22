Mnangagwa Replaces Fired Zanu PF Admin Dzora

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende – Chief Reporter

ZANU PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has replaced fired director of administration Dickson Dzora with former party research officer Richard Mahomva.

Dzora was fired last week following the exposition by NewZimbabwe.com of an alleged corruption scandal in which he colluded with other senior executives to smuggle a private and inept company through the back door to land a lucrative contract for the printing of ballot papers used in the recently held provincial elections,

He had been under probe by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for allegedly engaging a company called VGP Technologies, based at Engineering House along Rezende Street in Harare which in turn subcontracted Lightpress, whose address is given as 17 Conald Road, Graniteside, Harare, to print the ballot papers.

This confirmed that VGP Technologies had no capacity to do the job.

Munyaradzi Katsande, who was head of the party’s ICT department was also fired.

A party insider confirmed the party had permanently done away with Dzora and gone on to appoint Mahomva, a political scientist and former student leader at Midlands State University (MSU).

“Majomva is the new director for administration following the decision to fire Dzora,” the source said.

“Dzora was unfortunate to have been a victim of factional fights within the party after being used to determine results of the recent elections.”