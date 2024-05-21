Mnangagwa reshuffles Zanu PF politburo, demotes Bimha  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha has been demoted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a reshuffle of the ruling party’s politburo.

Bimha is now an ordinary politburo member of the ruling party. Munyaradzi Machacha, the former Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, replaces Bimha as the Zanu PF secretary for Commissariat.

“Cde Dr M.C Bimha who was the party’s secretary for Commissariat remains a politburo member.

“The Zanu PF politburo is the highest decision-making body outside of the party congress and plays a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies and direction,” a statement by the party’s Secretary General Obert Mpofu reads.

The roles of Jacob Mudenda and Patrick Chinamasa were swapped – Mudenda is now Treasurer General and Chinamasa the secretary for Legal Affairs.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the Party Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has made the following re-assignments to the revolutionary ruling Party’s Politburo portfolios with immediate effect:

Cde Adv J.F. Mudenda has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General. He was formerly the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs. Cde M. Machacha has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat. He was formerly the Revolutionary Party’s Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology. Cde P.A. Chinamasa has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs. He was formerly the Party’s Treasurer General. Cde Dr M.C Bimha who was the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat remains a Politburo Member.

The ZANU PF Politburo is the highest decision-making body outside of the party congress and plays a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies and direction,” the full statement read.