Mnangagwa resorts to divine intervention, claims Zimbabwe is being stalked by demons

By Lisa Nyanhongo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa claims Zimbabwe is being stalked by demons and dark spiritual forces that are preventing the country from prospering.

He said this while delivering a speech as guest of honour at the United Families International Church (UFIC) led by charismatic cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Mnangagwa told congregants, who were commemorating Easter that Zimbabwe will eventually succeed against any spiritual working to destroy the country if it remains prayerful.

“As your President, and with the grace and wisdom from Jehovah God, I assure you that our country will prosper against all headwinds, which include climate change-induced natural disasters, global economic shocks, and the illegal economic sanctions among other works of spiritual forces and human detractors,” Mnangagwa said.

“The demonisation of our country, hate speech and all forms of violence have no place in Zimbabwe. We, thus, refute every tongue that falsely accuses our nation,” he said.

“As a nation, standing on 2nd Corinthians 10 :5, we further cast down imaginations, arguments, and everything that exalts itself against the knowledge of God and we bring every thought and action into the obedience of Jesus Christ our Lord,” said Mnangagwa as he relapsed into an apparent spitirual mood which got the congregants overjoyed.

The Biblical verse, Corinthians 10:5 reads: “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”

Mnangagwa was accompanied by vice president Constantino Chiwenga and the First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

His occult-centred sentiments come at a time Zimbabwe is facing a deadly famine caused by a drought that ravaged crops in during the 2021/22 season.

The country has also been affected by natural disasters (cyclones and droughts), fatal road accidents, ritual killings as well as debilitating economic challenges.

Inflation also continues to soar.