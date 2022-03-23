Mnangagwa Savages Mthwakazi Seperatist Leader

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched a scathing attack on Mthwakazi Republic Party Mqondisi Moyo accusing him advancing cessassion politics.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Chaminuka Primary School in St. Mary’s, Chitungwiza Wednesday.

Moyo has been lobbying through for seperate state under the Mthwakazi Republic and recently told NewZimbabwe.com that he does not trust Shona people to solve problems facing the Matabeleland region.

“There are others like the Mthwakazi, who think Zimbabwe should be divided into two states to form the Mthwakazi Republic. Let them speak for now because I am not going to arrest them. Vachataura, vogotaura, vogochembera, vagofa but Zimbabwe will remain a unitary state. No one will divide this country into small states,” Mnangagwa said.

“Moyo must keep quiet, work with the government of the day and forget about this country being divided into two states. If he continues to talk about this, let it be known to him that he will have shorter days to live on this earth,” Mnangagwa said.

“There is no country in this world that allows for divisions of their nations. United Nations (UN) Charter recognizes every member country including Zimbabwe. Move-in the right direction with others or else your days are numbered. We want peace and harmony in this country.”