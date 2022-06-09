Mnangagwa sends special envoy with message to Egyptian president; just as own VP is visiting same north African country

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special envoy Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was in Egypt Tuesday to deliver a message from the Zanu PF leader to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Mumbengegwi’s trip to Cairo came at about the same time Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also in the north African country where he, among other things, held meetings with country’s Prime Minister.

It could not be established why Chiwenga did not take Mnangagwa’s message to Cairo and save on travel costs.

The Zanu PF vice president was in Egypt for the first edition of the Africa Health ExCon, which was held in from 5 to 7 June.

According to reports from Cairo, Mumbengegwi, who is also Zanu PF’s secretary for external affairs met President Sisi on Tuesday, June 7.

He reportedly delivered “a written message from President Mnangagwa, where he affirmed Zimbabwe’s keenness to develop bilateral relations with Egypt and push forward the joint cooperation framework between the two countries in all fields.

“In addition, Zimbabwe seeks to benefit from the Egyptian state’s expertise on development projects, especially regarding the construction field, the presidential message said.”

For his part, Sisi asked that his greetings be conveyed to Mnangagwa, “affirming the importance Egypt attaches to enhancing relations with Zimbabwe in all fields.

“This especially includes trade exchange, investment, technical cooperation, building capacities, and infrastructure support.”

Meanwhile Chiwenga had discussed the same issues during his own meetings with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

According to Egyptian media reports, Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was “keen to develop the bilateral relations with Egypt in the various fields, on top of which is trade.

“The vice president urged boosting trade exchange between the two countries, which currently stands at no more than $20 million annually and is relatively low compared to the special level of Egyptian-Zimbabwean relations.

“Chiwenga said Zimbabwe also welcomes the Egyptian investments and that the two countries have recently agreed on establishing a pharmaceutical factory for an Egyptian company in Zimbabwe.”

Mumbengegwi was in April this year appointed Mnangagwa’s special envoy for the Museum of African Liberation, a legacy project for the Zanu PF leader which is being constructed just next to the Heroes Acre in Harare.

Announcing the appointment at the time Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa explained; “Cde Mumbengegwi will be visiting African capitals to promote the Museum of African Liberation because it tells the story of how far Africa has come in terms of reconstituting its military prowess because as a reminder, we lost the war in the 1890s because we were militarily weak.”