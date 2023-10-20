Mnangagwa sets by-election date following recall of opposition MPs

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed December 9 as the date for by-elections to fill in vacant seats in the National Assembly, diminishing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) hopes of recall rescission.

CCC was left reeling after self-proclaimed secretary general (SG) Sengenzo Tshabangu recalled 15 of its Members of Parliament.

According to a government gazette published Friday, the nomination court will sit on November 7 to accept papers of candidates.

“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation, order new elections for the constituencies of Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku Tafara, Mpopoma Mzilikazi and Nketa; and

“Fix Tuesday the 7th day of November, 2023, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning

“Fix Saturday the 9th of December, 2023, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare, this seventeenth day of October, in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three,” read the gazette.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has announced the recall of 17 Citizens Coalition for Change councillors following a letter received from Tshabangu.

In a letter addressed to Bulawayo town clerk, Minister Winston Chitando notified Christopher Dube that 12 Bulawayo councillors had ceased to be CCC members hence the recall.