Mnangagwa should go before 2023: MDC youth assembly   

By Costa Nkomo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot remain in power until the next election set for 2023 while Zimbabweans continue to suffer, MDC youth assembly chairperson Obey Sithole has said.

The tough talking Sithole was addressing journalists at a press briefing Friday at which he warned Mnangagwa’s government should brace for mass protests.

“As a party, we are going to take action now. We can’t wait for 2023,” Sithole said.

While admitting President Mnangagwa has the power and authority as leader of the country, Sithole argued: “People power is always mightier than the people in power. It is constitutional to demonstrate.”

For months now, the opposition has been agitating for mass protests over the continuously deteriorating economic situation.

Reports claim Mnangagwa has also not been sitting idle, with the Zanu PF leader now amassing anti-protests gear for the police as well as fresh arms for the military.

Sithole suggested the opposition was ready to take on the government in the streets.

“Mass action is something we are going to resort to as a party. We are not going to fold our hands when the people are suffering.

“We will not to fold our hands when the people of Zimbabwe are oppressed,” he said.

Party vice president Tendai Biti Friday told a Southern African Political and Economic Series (Sapes) Trust discussion that conditions for another coup in Zimbabwe were ripe.

“Of course, we could not predict 14, 15, 16 November but all the material conditions of another coup are in existence in Zimbabwe at the moment,” said Biti.

The former Finance Minister urged President Mnangagwa to allow for the establishment of a transitional authority and avert turmoil in the country.

An MDC linked pressure group #Tajamuka/Sesijikile last week gave Mnangagwa a seven-day ultimatum to fix the economic crisis failure of which it would embark on mass action.