Mnangagwa Sons Set Up Paint Ball Arena For Enzo Ishall

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Emmerson Jnr and Collins, gold dealer, Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya and Tapiwa Chipembere have set up a paint ball park for ‘retired’ Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall.

The ‘Kanjiva’ singer announced his exit from the entertainment industry earlier this month marked by the release of his latest offering ‘Ehe’.

He later broke down in emotional radio interviews narrating the challenges he was facing as a musician which he said were taking a toll on his mental health and family relations.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Enzo, born Kudzanai Mamhare hinted at a return to the music scene after the shortlived exit saying he will now be focusing on his new business venture and “making good music”.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic had hard hit artists, affecting their wellbeing.

“The demands of the showbiz industry are relentless,the ongoing pandemic has made it worse so the cumulative effect over a period of time can have major impact on your wellbeing,” he wrote.

“Every artist has to deal with a lot more stress and pressure than most people,spending significant amounts of time creating art,away from family,with minimal freedoms is challenging. But I’ve been working on it, I’ve been learning and I think that’s all I can do.”

“Prior to that l never imagined how my art had been positively impacting lives & is appreciated so much to a wider mix of diverse audiences across all age groups.”

“l am & always will be eternally grateful for the incredible network of people around me who have helped me to recover from what l was going through in life.”

“Since the day l announced that l was quitting music,l received overwhelming messages from my fans,producers, djs & fellow artistes around the world who encouraged me to continue making music.”

He shared photos of his new paint ball site which is located in Kamfinsa, Harare.

“Through @chippy263 Emmerson Jnr Mnangagwa ,@collins_mnangagwa & @scott_kupa reached out and helped me to setup a business that I’ve always wanted to venture into, I’m forever grateful.

“They assisted me in purchasing the paintball shooting gear i.e a large number of paintball guns, masks and vests.

“l’m happy to announce that l will be opening a paintball park very soon at Motswako opposite Kamfinsa Shops and its indeed a dream come true.

“Premised on the the feedback that management got from my fans and all music lovers, l now strive to try strike a balance between working hard to establish this international sport called paintball shooting and making good music.”