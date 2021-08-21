Mnangagwa Splurges On 458 Police Cars, Promises Helicopters

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration exhibited its profligacy by spending millions of United States Dollars to purchase 458 top-of-the-range vehicles for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and is line to acquire helicopters for the organisation at a time the majority of citizens are scratching the barrel for a living.

Mnangagwa handed over the cars at a ceremony attended by the police top brass at Moris Depot in Harare Friday.

He said the vehicles would go a long way in fighting crime, at a time the country is facing an unprecedent surge in armed robberies to which police officers are failing to respond fast enough as they either do not have fuel or the cars to do normal policing duties.

Mnangagwa also said his administration would work to offer better the working conditions of the police to make sure they are not involved in criminal activities.

“Night patrols by the police should be resuscitated. We are going to improve conditions of the service for the police so they are not attracted to criminality. There are still some rogue elements and bad apples among the police and these must be flushed out, criminals should never be given a breathing space,” Mnangagwa said.

Posting on his Twitter handle subsequently, Information secretary Nick Mangwana said: “Since being elected in 2018, which victory ushered in the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa, and his government has bought and handed over 458 vehicles to the police. This is in 3 years, phenomenal support to the police institution. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the police a number of helicopters for aerial patrol which will be in service within the next two years. The second republic is living to its promises to fight crime whenever and wherever it occurs,” Mangwana said.