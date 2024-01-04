Mnangagwa spokesperson warns opposition against Sikhala solidarity demos

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson George Charamba has issued a chilling warning to the opposition over a planned demonstration against the comtinued incarcerat of incarcerated former Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala.

Writing on X using a pseudonym dhonzamusoro007, Charamba said there is no law that permits for the demonstration of an accused person.

“MANGWANANI MAYERO!!! Ndati ndikuyambirei achi mangwanani egore dzva. Teereresai. Zvenyu zvekuronga tumademonstrations ostensibly in solidarity with some accused person called Job Sikhala, ibvai mazvitama. Kuchera chikomba mopfira mate kuti puuu!!! Shungu nehutsonyera takaita zvekudengezera munyundwa. Nyati haisi mombe.

“Contrary to the stupid editorial in today’s Newsday recycled newsletter, nothing in the Constitution of Zimbabwe protects demonstrations or assembly in solidarity with an accused person, which is what Job Sikhala is,” said Charamba.

Job Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since 2022 accused of inciting violence following the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

Several attempts to secure bail for the firebrand opposition figure have hit a brick wall.

Job Sikhala Solidarity Council – a movemement established by the former MP – has been mooting rolling out rallies demanding for the release of Sikhala with ZRP thwarting their planned march in Chitungwiza last month.

Tuesday, ZRP issued a statement warning parties that are reportedly seeking to “destabilise” the country.

“However, the Police is aware of efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in nefarious social and economic destabilizing activities through unsanctioned gatherings, economic sabotage and sending alarming messages to the public through social media and some activists.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order in the country and ensure that the Second Republic’s developmental projects under the National Development Strategy 1 take place in a conducive environment. Therefore, any criminal inclination by individuals or groups will be decisively dealt with by the Police,” read the statement.