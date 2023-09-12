Mnangagwa tells those unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own … when they become president

Addressing journalists at State House, Mnangagwa when asked why he has reappointed Coventry said he was happy with how she has performed in government.

“I have reappointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” he said.

There are no members of the opposition in the cabinet.

Mnangagwa said he doesn’t need to appoint the opposition.

“The opposition would enjoy to be in actual opposition, rather than be in government then fail to do their opposition,” said Mnangagwa.

Douglas Mombeshora is the country’s new minister of health, relieving vice-president Constantino Chiwenga who served a dual role as health minister. Mombeshora was deputy health minister during the country’s typhoid outbreak from October 2011 to June 2012.