Mnangagwa Thanks Ramaphosa For Sanctions Removal Call

Xinhua

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday thanked his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for calling for the lifting of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa made the call Tuesday at the start of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

He made the call in his capacity as the African Union chairperson.

“Thank you to @CyrilRamaphosa for once again calling for an end to the debilitating sanctions that have injured the people of Zimbabwe for almost two decades,” Mnangagwa said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said sanctions on Zimbabwe and Sudan should be removed to allow the two countries to adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To ensure that no country is left behind, we reiterate our position as the African Union that economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan should be lifted to allow their governments to respond adequately to the pandemic,” Ramaphosa said.