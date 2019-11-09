Mnangagwa threatens to fire corrupt councillors

By Bulawayo Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned councillors and officials in charge of the country’s urban and rural authorities against engaging in corrupt activities.

Speaking at the commissioning of 76 Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) buses in Bulawayo Friday, Mnangagwa said his government will not hesitate to fire those caught hands in the till.

The Zimbabwean leader said government has increased budgetary allocations for urban and rural councils under devolution.

“My Minister of Finance here, Honourable (Mthuli) Ncube is increasing budgetary allocations towards devolution which means there will be more funding made available to provinces, to rural and urban councils in order to assist you to increase service delivery,” he said.

“However, I warn those running rural and urban councils to shun corruption.

“If you shun corruption, I will shun removing you. Otherwise those who commit corruption, with me, we will part ways.”

The President said his government is committed towards the full implementation of devolution.

The buses commissioned by the national leader are part of a new fleet acquired by government from South Africa, China and Belarus.

They come as part of government efforts to resuscitate the national road transporter so it could offer affordable and reliable transport to the public at subsidised costs.