Mnangagwa to address nation on new Covid-19 lockdown measures

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will Friday address the nation on the country’s Covid-19 lockdown situation amid growing impatience among some locals who have been shut out of their informal sector jobs in a tough lockdown regime.

Zimbabwe has been on lockdown for over two months with authorities taking a phased approach to reopening the economy.

Mnangagwa last month extended the country’s lockdown indefinitely and announced his administration shall review its lockdown measures every two weeks.

This Friday shall however be the third week since he announced plans to proceed by two-week reviews.

Mnangagwa Thursday called for a press briefing at State House to let the nation know about his plans for the general Covid-19 situation in the country but was forced to move it to this Friday.

Aides said the national leader was still locked in virtual meetings with other SADC leaders. The agenda of the meeting was however not revealed.

Mnangagwa’s planned address to the nation comes after a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last lockdown extension.

Current statistics shows the country now has 320 positives cases.

Some 169 returnees have reportedly escaped the country’s quarantine centres, posing fresh headaches to government efforts to tame the rampaging disease.