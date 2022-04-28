Mnangagwa to join regional counterparts at Cape Town Mining Indaba

Spread This News

By miningweekly.com

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been confirmed as an attendee at this year’s Investing in African Mining Indaba to be held in Cape Town from May 9 to 12.

He will join other heads of State, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema and Democratic Republic of Congo PM Jean-Michel Sama Kukonde Kyenge at the event.

“Since assuming the mantle of President in 2017, Mnangagwa has continued to emphasise the importance of mining to the Zimbabwean economy and people and has sought to encourage investment in exploration, mining and refining.

“Under his watch, a number of significant mining investments have been announced and are at very stages of implementation,” the Mining Indaba points out.