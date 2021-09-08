Mnangagwa To Meet Forgotten San Communities

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to meet and engage the forgotten San communities next week as part of efforts to integrate them into the modern society.

This was revealed by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing Tuesday.

“Pursuant to a recent cabinet decision on ensuring that the previously undocumented citizens among the San Community are catered for, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage was directed by the President to go and engage the community and Traditional Leadership on the issue,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Minister Kazembe updated cabinet on the outcome of his recent visit to Tsholotsho and reported that there are about 3 000 San people in Tsholotsho area who are undocumented. They should be registered without any hassles. The registration process will commence on Monday, 14 September, 2021; and chiefs will assist in the registration process, and nobody should be turned away.”

Previously the community has been left out of government programmes such as food donations because many of them do not have identity documents,” Mutsvangwa said.

“It is the same situation with the children within the San community as most of them have been unable to attend formal schools because of lack of identification with grandchildren, great grandchildren having no basic education. Information from the shows that most of them are only employed as cattle herders or tend other villagers’ fields,” she said.

Previously Non-Governmental Organisations have been working with the San Community on various programmes such as food donations and on health related issues.