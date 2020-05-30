Mnangagwa tormentor cop guns for ex-boss Chihuri

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A former junior police officer, who once made headlines when he boldly arrested the now state President Emmerson Mnangagwa 2005, has turned his guns on former boss Augustine Chihuri he wants arrested for corruption.

A defiant Tafadzwa Gambiza was forced out of the police force on June 26 2008, a day before Zimbabwe’s ill-fated presidential run-off poll won by then President Robert Mugabe.

He was personally fired from the force by Chihuri after he had refused to vote in front of his superiors.

Since late 2017, Gambiza has been fighting to have Chihuri brought before the courts but to no avail after Kwekwe Central Police Station where he lodged his complaint are yet to act.

“I opened a case of criminal abuse of duty and corruption against Chihuri and it was recorded under Kwekwe Central RRB number 3284257 in November 2017,” Gambiza said.

“To date, no action has been taken to bring the matter to court. I am awaiting justice and I want the matter to be bought before the courts.”

He added, “I filed a case of prevention of corruption act and criminal abuse of duty as a public officer as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 against former police commissioner General Augustine Chihuri on the 26th of November 2017.

“The docket must be investigated and addressed to Kwekwe District public prosecutor because justice delayed is justice denied.”

Gambiza said his suspension in 2006 and subsequent dismissal from the force by his former boss was driven by malice which he said was tantamount to criminal abuse of duty as Chihuri used a defective law to have him fired.

He said he spent almost two years on suspension without any trial.

On corruption charges, the former cop said Chihuri was, during his lengthy tenure, issuing receipts to the motoring public using fake Z69 (j) books which were printed at police printers thereby diverting public funds to personal use.

He added that according to Section 202 of the constitution, public funds are supposed to be remitted to consolidated revenue fund.

Gambiza said cash generated through traffic offence fines during police roadblocks was being deposited to the Director of Finance Police General Headquarters.

The ex-cop said all fines are prescribed in the national deposit fine schedule were the police will issue Z69 (j) receipts against all fines collected.

“The accused designed his private national deposit fine schedules which is the mandate of the Justice Ministry,” he said.

“For instance, the offence of no red reflectors its c/s 37 91) of Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11 and carried a $5 fine, however, according to Chihuri’s Schedule the same offence was changed to section its c/s 39 of Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11 and the fine was pegged at $20.”