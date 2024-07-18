Mnangagwa urged to release Chihambakwe, Dumbutshena Reports as part of truth-telling, days after launching Gukurahundi inquest

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urged to release reports submitted by the Dumbutshena and Chihambwe Commissions of Inquiry into the Gukurahundi as part of truth-telling, days after launching another programme to investigate the 80s genocide.

The Gukurahundi (1983-1987) was a dark period in Zimbabwe’s history when 20 000 mostly Ndebele-speaking people were killed and remains a blemish on Mnangagwa and his predecessor Robert Mugabe’s images.

The Dumbutshena (1981) and Chihambakwe (1983) commissions, highlighted by Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) were set up to investigate the matter, eventually presenting reports after extensive investigations.

Their reports were never made public, with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission’s (NPRC) Selo Nare saying ‘they had been lost.’

Commenting on Mnangagwa’s launch of the Gukurahundi Community Engagement Outreach Programme in Bulawayo on Sunday, HZT said Mnangagwa must also take a step back from the process.

Mnangagwa was Minister of State Security during the tumultuous period, highlighted by Fifth Brigade operations in the South and South West of Zimbabwe. The Red Barrated Brigade reported to Mugabe and Mnangagwa directly.

“Government must release the reports of the Dumbutshena and Chihambakwe Commissions of Inquiry as part of truth-telling,” said HZT.

“The government must take a step back from the programme as it is conflicted to lead the process. While Mnangagwa has said traditional leaders are leading the process, he must not be seen as hand-holding the chiefs in the process.”

Past efforts by the NPRC to address issues raised by victims, families and children of victims of the Gukurahundi have failed to appease the millions affected.

HZT also advised that the government should ensure witness protection for those who will comment, devolving the hearings to far-flung areas and collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).