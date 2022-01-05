Mnangagwa Vows To Deal With Errant Party Officials

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday said he will not allow political chicanery in Zanu PF party structures.

He said this in reference to the party’s recently held chaotic provincial elections which were marred by violence and rigging.

In his address to party members at the 359th session of the politburo Wednesday, Mnangagwa said that he will not hesitate to throw out deceitful members.

“Irregularities and political chicanery across party structures must be decisively dealt with and expunged from the party,” Mnangagwa said.

“I urge the party leadership to always listen to the aspirations of the people at every level. It is equally important that the party leadership and membership in general work concertedly to achieve a better quality of life for our people,” he said.

“It is after all the people who have entrusted us with the mandate to govern our great country,” Mnangagwa said.

He added: “The 2023 election cycle is upon us. Related programs to mobilise the electorate towards voter registration, inspection of the voters-roll and subsequent voter education should be heightened.

“As the elections beacon, I call upon the nation to remain peaceful, united, and stable in order to guarantee sustainable socio-economic development in our great country.

“In this respect, I commend the church and religious communities for praying and interceding for our nation.”