Mnangagwa Wishes Covid-19 Positive Trump Well

By Staff Reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday wished well the US President Donald Trump after he and his wife Melania tested Covid-19 positive.
On Friday, Trump issued a statement that he had tested positive.
This resulted in Mnangagwa writing on his Twitter handle @edmnangagwa wishing the US leader a speedy recovery.
“My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from Covid-19,” wrote Mnangagwa.
— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 2, 2020