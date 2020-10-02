New Zimbabwe.com

Mnangagwa Wishes Covid-19 Positive Trump Well

2nd October 2020
By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday wished well the US President Donald Trump after he and his wife Melania tested Covid-19 positive.

On Friday, Trump issued a statement that he had tested positive.

This resulted in Mnangagwa writing on his Twitter handle @edmnangagwa wishing the US leader a speedy recovery.

“My best wishes to President Trump @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS as they make a full recovery from Covid-19,” wrote Mnangagwa.

 

 

