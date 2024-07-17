Mnangagwa writes to USA President Biden – condemns ‘cowardly attack’ on Trump

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has written to USA’s Joe Biden expressing shock and revulsion at the attempted assassination of former leader Donald Trump.

Trump survived a shooting while he was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday where he was shot in the ear when a gunman opened fire.

One spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured. The suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead at the scene.

In the letter Mnangagwa condemned the “cowardly attack”.

“Zimbabwe followed the news of the attack on the former United States of America President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, with shock and revulsion.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to loss of life.”

Added Mnangagwa, “We stand in solidarity with the government and people of the United States in the wake of this unfortunate and tragic development.

“We wish the former President and the others who were injured, speedy recovery, and express our condolences to the family of the deceased.”