Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF is a danger to aspirations of majority of Zimbabweans — say change agents 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

THE National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF government of posing a “huge danger” to the democratic aspirations of the majority of Zimbabweans.

Former Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala is the brains behind launch of a new movement, NDWG, which hopes to “free masses from political chains.”

NDWG acting chairman and head of political affairs department, Wurayayi Zembe, who was addressing journalists at a press conference in Harare, said Mnangagwa’s administration is illegitimate and replete with corrupt elements.

“Zimbabwe is under serious governance and leadership crisis and the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF regime now poses a huge danger to the democratic wishes of our people as the regime was born out of an illegitimate electoral process that needs to be reversed.

“The nation is faced with the continued shrinking of the democratic space and entrenchment of dictatorship, governance incompetence and corruption. I should emphasise outright, corruption to the highest level of governance”, said Zembe.

The group outlined a litany of concerns about the worsening economic hardships in Zimbabwe.

“Our people are faced with more problems and challenges than never before, unemployment continues to skyrocket, employees face daunting challenges of meagre salaries. Repression of workers, students, vendors and the general populace.

“The population is crying for political, social and economic solutions to the problem facing our country and, therefore, resolved as follows,” he said.

In response to the problems being faced by Zimbabweans the NDWG proposes, among other issues, the conduct of fresh polls to usher a democratically elected leadership.

“The solution to our national problems revolves around the wishes of our people and that there is no regime that can survive without the will of the people.

“We place the will of our people on the center of everything that should happen in our country,” said the academic-cum-politician.

“The citizens of Zimbabwe have accepted the vision and objectives of NDWG that of consulting them on national problems they are experiencing and for them to proffer solutions on the governance crisis thereby determining the way forward for our nation.”

The NDWG’s fiery rhetoric statement reflects the growing frustration with Mnangagwa’s authoritarian rule, and the deteriorating conditions faced by many Zimbabweans.

With the 2023 elections widely viewed as flawed, the main opposition political formation, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Jameson Timba, is also piling pressure on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to resolve the electoral dispute.

The opposition wants to take advantage of the 2024 SADC summit scheduled for Harare, Zimbabwe in August, to tackle last August’s election debacle.