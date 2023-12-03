Mnangangwa orders new elections in six constituencies affected by Tshabangu’s recalls

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered new elections after the recalling of six Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national assembly members by the “party secretary general” Sengezo Tshabangu last month.

The six constituencies and the members recalled are Siziba Gift Ostallos, Pelandaba; Chatiza Steven, Goromonzi South; Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Seke; Chivero Admore, Chegutu West; Mutasa Oliver, Zvimba East and Chibaya Amos, Mkoba.

In a Statutory Instrument (SI) 235 of 2023 through a supplement to the government Gazette dated December 1, 2023, President Mnangagwa proclaimed new elections in the six constituencies, announcing February 3, 2024, the date for the by-election.

Part of the proclamation read: “His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe, DR. EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA.

“WHEREAS, in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North have become vacant by reason of ceasing to be members of CCC of Siziba Gift Ostallos, Chatiza Stephen, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Chivero Admore, Mutasa Oliver and Chibaya Amos on the 10th of November, 2023, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies;

“AND WHEREAS it is provided by section 39(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that after the President has been notified in terms of the said section of vacancies in the membership of Parliament, he shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancies in the same manner, mutatis mutandis, as is provided in section 38 of the said Act in regard to a general election;

“AND WHEREAS, the Speaker of Parliament has notified me on the 15th of November, 2023, in writing, of vacancies for the afore- mentioned constituencies:

“NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore-said, I do, by this proclamation, order new elections for the constituencies of Pelandaba. Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

“Fix Saturday the 3rd of February, 2024, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].”

The President also set Monday, December 18, 2023, as the date for sitting of the nomination court at 1000hrs.

The nomination court shall sit at the Tredgold Building Magistrate Court along Leopold Takawira Avenue, Bulawayo, to receive nominations of candidates for the Pelandaba constituency.

The Magistrates Court, Ruzawi Road, Marondera will receive nominations of candidates for Goromonzi South and Seke constituencies while the Magistrates Court, Gerrard Drive, Chinhoyi, will receive nominations of candidates for Chegutu West and Zvimba East.

Lastly, the Magistrates Court, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street, Gweru will receive nominations of candidates for election as members of the national assembly Mkoba North constituency.

The proclamation of the by-election follows yet another one which set December 9, 2023, as the election date for CCC legislators who were recalled by Tshabangu.

The 15 legislators lost their appeal at the Supreme Court last week after having lost their bid to remain in Parliament at the High Court.

The opposition lawmakers were appealing against an earlier High Court order declaring their controversial recall was above board.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court ruled the application filed by the legislators was defective after lawyers failed to comply with the rules of the court in filing the papers.