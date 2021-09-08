Mnangawa Eases Covid Lockdown To Level 2

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revised Covid-19 restrictions from Level Four to Level Two.

Announcing the changes in Harare Tuesday, Mnangagwa said new curfew times will be 10pm to 5:30am. Previously, the curfew ran from 6:30pm to 6am.

Businesses are now allowed to operate between 8am and 7pm. Until now, they were operating from 8am to 3:30 pm.

Mnangagwa said beer halls and clubs will remain closed while restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges will open between 8am and 10pm.

Mnangagwa also indicated that workplaces will now be allowed to increase their staff capacity to 50%, having earlier been allowed only up to 30%.

He said this was subject to observance of laid down Covid-19 protocols.

Low risk sporting activities shall operate from 8am to 3pm while observing public health measures with medium to high risk sporting activities such as football and rugby ordered to obtain approval before making a return.

Persons entering Zimbabwe from other countries must under go a COvid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa said the new policies will be reviewed in two weeks.

“This lockdown relaxation shall be reviewed in two weeks, in the meantime government recognises that the threat of the virus still exists especially in view of the recent identification of a new virus variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said Mnangagwa.

“The nation must therefore remain vigilant, law enforcement agencies shall continue enforcing Covid-19 regulations whilst the Health Ministry shall continue to roll out vaccination to every corner of the country.”