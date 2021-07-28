Model Hillary Makaya Appointed Face of Kariba

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTIPLE- AWARD winning beauty queen, Hillary Makaya, has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Face of Kariba Trust tasked with improving the visibility of the tourist town to potential clients.

The 20-year-old model inked her contract with the tourism company with a local hotel.

The deal will see her promoting the town and its surrounding tourism destination places to her huge followership through pageantry and the arts.

“It is an honour for me to stand before you as I accept my appointment as Face of Kariba brand ambassador. I thank the Face of Kariba board for seeing potential in my works and I promise not to let you down.

In her speech, Makaya who is relishing the appointment said she hoped to improve the town’s ranking as a tourist and investment destination.

“My major role is to ensure during my time as brand ambassador, Kariba improves its ranking as a destination. We also hope with the team, we will ensure there is increased investment for the town and its surrounding environs.

“I, however, wish to state that for results to come we must be a team, myself, media, tourism sector, government and every well-meaning Zimbabwean,” she said.

Face of Kariba Trust founder and executive director, Alois Chimbangu said the model had been selected to be the face of the trust as she is level-headed and well connected with other stakeholders of the arts sector.

“The appointment of Hillary Makaya as the Face of Kariba is a historic moment in the history of the Face of Kariba and our efforts to reclaim Kariba as the tourist and investment destination of choice.

“Kariba has far more to offer than most, if not all other destinations combined, and all that is needed is to awaken the sleeping giant. The young and energetic team driving Face of Kariba has vowed to ensure that Kariba is connected to the world and the world is tightly linked to the resort.

“Hillary is level-headed, that was also among the reasons to engage and partner her as our brand ambassador. Her ability to socialise with many in the creative sector was clearly an advantage to her that we also considered as the board.”

Chimbangu added that the partnership will ensure that Kariba is not hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and left a ‘dead resort’.

Like other sectors, tourism has been impacted by the pandemic that put a stall on tourism activities across the nation.

“We know we are working under the cloud of COVID-19 and that is another reason why we must do our best to ensure the current suffering does not leave Kariba a dead resort crying out for help.

“This programme will achieve its results if we allow the traditional separation of powers. To the business community, we look forward to the creation of more creative solutions that leave everyone better off.

“Zimbabwe will not collapse so long we have people willing to make whatever contribution to the betterment of our communities.”