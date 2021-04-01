Model Pays Fees For Several School Pupils

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

REIGNING Mr Zimbabwe, Tapiwanashe Mutsimba has extended a helping hand to some academically gifted but underprivileged learners in primary schools through paying tuition fees.

The philanthropic move, he hopes, will uplift livelihoods of beneficiaries and their families.

So far, he has paid school fees for 20 learners in Masvingo to pursue their studies and achieve life-long dreams.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, Mutsimba said he found comfort and contentment in funding the education of talented children who came from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The reason l am financing these children’s education is to ensure they have a brighter future.

“Let’s teach them well and let them lead the way, let’s show them all the beauty they possess inside, giving them a sense of pride by giving them an education that will guarantee sustainable livelihoods,” said Mutsimba, a student at Midlands State University (MSU) majoring in development studies.

Mutsimba says his charity work, besides being a passion, was also in fulfilment of his pledge as Mr Zimbabwe to spearhead development in communities.

“My role as Mr Zimbabwe is to make sure that all the children enjoy their right to education which is in line with Article 11 of the African Union Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children.”

He added, “This scholarship programme is an ongoing initiative as it is going to spread to other parts of the country assisting vulnerable children to get quality education.

“The best present you can give someone is by creating a proper platform for them to pursue their education.”

The model, who hails from Masvingo province, says he has previously donated stationary to Henry Murray School for the Deaf and hopes to extend donations to more institutions.

Mutsimba, who self-funds the scholarship programme, appealed to well-wishers to join him grow the initiative so that the number of beneficiaries increases.

For his sterling efforts, Mutsimba got recognition at the Zim Models 2019 edition scooping the best charity award.

The visionary model is the brand ambassador of Urban Blush Boutique and City Bridal.