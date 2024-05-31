Model sues over Cannes red carpet ‘assault’

Pontyjska says she was ejected from the event after the incident

A Ukrainian model says she has filed a legal complaint against organisers of the Cannes Film Festival after she was allegedly manhandled by a security guard on the red carpet. Sawa Pontyjska was one of several guests who were filmed being challenged by the same steward at the prestigious French event. Singer Kelly Rowland also complained, while footage of the guard with South Korean actress Yoona and Dominican actress Massiel Taveras also went viral.

Pontyjska, a presenter for FashionTV, told BBC News she was “brutally” restrained as she tried to enter the cinema with a legitimate ticket for the premiere of Marcello Mio. On Wednesday, she posted pictures of documents accusing the festival of “physical assault and psychological damage”. She said her reputation had also been harmed and is seeking 100,000 euros (£85,000) in damages. Festival organisers have not responded to requests for comment. A video of the incident, which happened on 21 May, has been viewed more than 16 million times on TikTok.

It shows Pontyjska at the top of the steps to the Palais des Festivals apparently being ushered in by the female guard, who then puts both arms around her. The pair briefly struggled and Pontyjska almost dropped to the ground, before she tried to go back down the steps and was stopped by more security personnel and taken inside. Pontyjska told BBC News she had been put in a “bear hug” and felt scared.

“I was trying to escape from this lock. I went down and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back [out],” she said. “She was trying to push me in[side], so nobody can see what she’s doing with me. Then she kicked me out through the back door.” Pontyjska said she was not doing anything wrong, and had since tried to contact the organisers to request an apology but had not received a response. Her legal complaint said she was “violently challenged by one of a group of security guards” in front of “thousands of people”. The use of physical force caused “acute pain”, and she also suffered “psychological trauma”, she wrote.