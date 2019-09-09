Mohadi leads delegation to repatriate Mugabe’s remains

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (left) has jetted off to Singapore to repatriate former President Robert Mugabe's body

By Idah Mhetu

VICE President Kembo Mohadi, Monday left the country for Singapore to facilitate the repatriation of the late former President and national hero Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died in Singapore last week having been hospitalised in April with an undisclosed ailment. Reports have suggested the former Zanu PF leader has battled prostate cancer for years.

According to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa family members were part of the delegation.

“Government has dispatched a delegation headed by Vice president Kembo Mohadi, to Singapore which is expected to accompany the body of Mugabe back home. The body is expected in Zimbabwe, Harare anytime on Wednesday,” said Mutsvangwa.

While indications are that Mugabe will be buried at the National Heroes Acre, his family seems to suggest he was a traditional leader and will have to be laid to rest in accordance with their clan tradition.

According to Mutsvangwa on arrival Mugabe’s body will be taken to his Zvimba rural home, brought back to Harare on Thursday to allow the general public to view it on Thursday and Friday at Rufaro Stadium.

On Saturday a public funeral will also be held at the National Sports Stadium where invited dignitaries including diplomats will pay their respects to the former President.

Mugabe will be buried on Sunday on the same day President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrates his 77th birthday.