Mohadi’s daughter must resign as ZEC commissioner – says CCC, threatens demonstrations

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZANU PF deputy leader Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Abigail Ambrose must resign from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has said.

Ambrose, daughter to deputy Zanu PF leader Kembo Mohadi, was among five new ZEC commissioners recently sworn into office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa sparking outrage from the opposition and civil society organisations.

Addressing the media Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalloz Siziba said Abigail must resign before the party holds demonstrations against her appointment.

“We have made it very clear that we have a bone of contention with the appointment of a commissioner who is the daughter of Mohadi because it has a bearing on the integrity and independence of the commission,” said Siziba.

“Mohadi is an electoral contender in the 2023 election as vice president and it has a bearing as one cannot be a judge where they are an interested part.

“We believe that to save whatever is left of the integrity of the commission, the said commissioner must just resign. If you read and listen to the interview, any right-thinking Zimbabwean can tell that the person is not fit for the job.

“It is no brainer, it is no conversation, so anyone interested to not just the fidelity of the commission to the constitution, but also to its credibility whatever is left of ZEC’s credibility can be saved by making sure the said person must be able to resign.

“We do not want to invoke section 59 of the constitution as a point of entry and exercise our displeasure through petitioning and demonstrating against the commission.

“So, we believe that there is room for this thing to be addressed before we do that.”

The appointment of Ambrose was seen as further evidence of the ruling Zanu PF party’s control of the electoral body which is supposed to be independent in terms of the country’s Constitution.

ZEC has long faced allegations of rigging election processes and outcomes in favour of the ruling party, allegations the body denies.