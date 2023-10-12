Moldova-based defender Garan’anga earns Warriors call-up

Spread This News

RISING Europe-based defender Munashe Garan’anga has been rewarded for rise at Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol after earning a callup to the Warriors training camp, which will run until the end of the FIFA international break.

Centre-back Garan’anga has featured prominently for Sheriff Tiraspol since his move from Belarusian outfit Dinamo Brest.

He helped the side complete a domestic league and cup double and featured prominently in their European campaign.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the Uefa Champions League group stages, Sheriff Tiraspol is now competing in the Europa League and Garan’anga has been an integral member of the team.

The 22-year-old Sheriff Tiraspol defender now has an opportunity to stake a claim in the Warriors squad after being named as part of a 24-man squad announced by ZIFA on Wednesday afternoon.

Zimbabwe was due to play Botswana in a friendly match on Saturday, but it has since been cancelled.

Other players who have been named in the squad include the SuperSport United trio of veteran keeper Washington Arubi, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Terrence Dzvukamanja are also part of the squad.

The Golden Arrows duo of Divine Lunga and Knox Mutiza are the other foreign-based stars in the squad along with Tanzania-based Never Tigere (Ihefu S.C) and Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy).

Ngezi Platinum Stars only have one player in the squad despite topping the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table

Meanwhile, ZIFA, who prematurely announced a friendly with Botswana before the latter dismissed the reports, said they have resorted to organising a training camp after failing to secure a friendly match during the ongoing FIFA international break.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises all football stakeholders that our planned international friendly match against Botswana has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control,” said ZIFA in a statement on Wednesday.

“The association sincerely regrets all inconveniences that this unfortunate development has caused to all our stakeholders.

“The training camp for the Warriors will still go ahead until the end of the international break.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Devine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Never Tigere (Ihefu S.C), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda, Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum)