Mom Battles For Life After Daughter Strikes With Iron Bar

By James Muonwa

POLICE in Mbare, Harare have arrested a suspected mentally-challenged woman, who struck her mother on the forehead with an iron bar.

The incident, which occurred last week, left the victim admitted at Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare) Hospital, where her condition is reportedly very critical.

The unidentified suspect is receiving treatment at the same institution’s psychiatric unit.

In a similar, but unrelated case, police in Insuza have arrested Kwanele Moyo (28) for attempted murder after he assaulted a fellow villager.

The incident occurred at Deli village, where the suspect assaulted Tapiwa Moyo several times on the head using a log.

Said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Suspect assaulted Tapiwa Moyo after the victim had insulted him. The victim sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Mpilo hospital where he is admitted.”