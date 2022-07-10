Mom killed by 14-year-old daughter’s lover for disapproving affair

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Corespondent

POLICE in Lion’s Den, Chinhoyi have launched a manhunt for a fugitive, who allegedly killed his under-age girlfriend’s mother after she confronted him and disapproved of their affair.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Murereka, Lion’s Den in Chinhoyi is investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 1, 2022 at Village 29, Two Tree farm in Chinhoyi. The victim, Hazvinei Chareka (31) died on the spot after she was hit with a log and stabbed with a knife on the shoulder by the suspect, Simbarashe Menyuka,” said Nyathi.

The mother had approached her daughter’s lover and told him to stop dating her 14-year-old child.

This did not augur well with the suspect who picked a log and struck the now deceased, before knifing her on the shoulder blade.

Victim bled profusely leading to her instant death.

After realising that he had killed victim, Menyuka fled the scene and is still on the run.

Meanwhile, ZRP Chemagamba in Chinhoyi is investigating a murder case in which Mathew Hlupo (37) died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 30, 2022 at around 0100 hours at a lodge near Chinhoyi main rank.