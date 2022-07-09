Moment of silence for Java accident victim

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

SELF styled prophet Passion Java, Friday, spared a moment of silence at his anti-drugs campaign, in memory of an accident victim who was killed by his driver last week.

The victim, who was not named, died on the spot after one of Java’s top of the range BMW’s rammed into her while on its way to pick him up at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport.

“There is something I want us to do then we have fun afterwards. When I was flying, on my way here, my driver had an accident and someone passed on as a result of that accident.

“Let us observe a moment of silence in respect of her,” said Java before sharing a prayer.

Human rights activists are currently demanding that Java be called in for questioning.

Meanwhile hundreds of youths turned up at Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza for Java’s anti-drugs campaign, which featured some of Zimbabwe’s top artists.

Roki, Jah Master, Dhadza D and Kadjah all performed for the crowd, which ate from his palm as has become the norm wherever he goes, except at Africa University; where students chased him off campus.