Monster Dad Who Raped Two Daughters Jailed 27 Years

Spread This News

By Masvingo Correspondent

A BIZARRE desire for sex has landed a Masvingo man in jail where he will spend the next 27 years after he was convicted of raping his two daughters on separate occasions in rural Masvingo under Chief Nyajena.

Justice was finally served last week by regional magistrate Bishard Chineka, after the case, which had raged on since late last year was finally closed.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughters, pleaded not guilty but was convicted because of overwhelming evidence and sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Five years were suspended on condition of good behavior and he will serve an effective 27 years in prison.

It was the state’s case that sometime in June last year the sex predator was home together with his 17-year-old daughter.

He sneaked into the daughter’s room at night and raped her before threatening to kill her if she screamed or disclosed the ordeal.

The shameless father had gotten away with rape but ran out of luck when he repeated his mischief on July 8, 2021, this time pouncing on his younger daughter aged just 13.

Court heard on that night, he returned home around 9pm in a beer gut to find his wife and children already in their respective bedrooms.

He proceeded to his 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom where he went on to get into her blankets.

Unbeknown to him, the elder daughter discovered he was about to rape her younger sibling and ran to inform their mother, who then tried to restrain him.

But, the court heard the man acted like a possessed wrestler, fighting back and overpowering wife.

He dragged her to their matrimonial bedroom, locked the door from outside, and returned to finish his unholy business with the 13-year-old.

The court was told he raped her twice that night before vanishing.

A police report was made the following day and a manhunt was launched leading to his arrest.

Liberty Hove represented the state.