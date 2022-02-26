Monthly Cost For Family Of Six Shoots To ZW$54 864

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has revealed the cost of living for a family of six now stands at $54 864.

The latest statistics show that the food poverty line for one person in February 2022 was $6 660 .

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $9 144 in February 2022 translating to $54 864 for a family of six.

However, the figure is way below the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) which pegged the cost of living at $72 000 as at January 2022, prompting market watchers to question the ZIMSTAT figures.

ZIMSTAT says month on month inflation rate in February 2022 was 3,1% increasing by 0,4% on the January 2021rate of 2,7%.

“The year on year inflation rate annual percentage change for the month of February 2022 as measured by the all items blended CPI. The blended CPI for the month ending February 2022 stood at 142,23 compared to 138,02 in January 2022 and 111,30 in February 2021,” the statistics said.

During the period under review, month on month inflation rate in February 2022 was 7% gaining 1,7% on the January 2022 rate of 5,3%.

The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of February 2022 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index at 66,1%.

The CPI for the month ending February 2022 stood at 27,8%.