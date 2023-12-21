Mörda and Brenden Praise feature on ‘The Color Purple’ soundtrack

Mörda and Brenden have been credited for their contribution to Tamela Mann's 'Mysterious Ways'. Image: Instagram/ Mörda via shaun_desousa__

Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana and Brenden Praise are flying the South African flag high as they feature on the official soundtrack of the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The Color Purple is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s award-winning novel, and a 2005 stage production by Marsha Norman, set to launch globally in theatres on January 18 2024.

DJ and producer Mörda and singer Brenden join the list of renowned artists including Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Keyshia Cole, October London, Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Jorja Smith, Mary Mary and many more who are featured on their track.

The two stars have been credited for their contribution to Tamela Mann’s Mysterious Ways as remixers.

Mörda was beaming with pride when he announced the news to his followers on Monday.

“What an honour and privilege it is to be part of The Color Purple movie. Contributing musically to a film is a dream come true, contributing to a film as huge as The Color Purple is mind-blowing. Thank you for giving me that.

“I must thank Gamma, Asante Music, and all who helped make this happen. Brenden Praise and I are very excited to be part of a remix that already sounded so amazing. The Color Purple soundtrack is out now.”