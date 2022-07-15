More cops locked up for stealing crime evidence money 

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Two Police Intelligence (PI) detectives who arrested four colleagues for stealing US$70,000 kept as crime evidence have been arrested for sharing the same loot amongst themselves.

The two, Maxwell Chidyamudungwe (40) and Tyirai Muzarabani (37), appeared before the magistrates.

They appeared in court Thursday charged with fraud and theft, before being remanded in custody, awaiting bail ruling.

It is alleged that on July 8 this year, the two accused received information that CID Borrowdale officers had recovered a stolen safe with cash amounting to US$70,000 from one Chriswell Fainoza.

The duo went to interview Detective Constable Davison who told them that they had released Fainoza and left him at his house gate.

Chidyamudungwe and Muzarabani went on to interview Fainoza, who told them that Detective Constable Davison, Detective Assistant Edward Mateta, Detective Sergeant Rodrick Janzalibodzi, Detective Constable Tinashe Matongo, Detective Constable Princess Mavis Matikiti had broken a safe.

He told them that the four allegedly shared the money amongst themselves and also gave him US$14,000 as his share.

The duo proceeded to Harare Drive, where they recovered US$14,000 and arrested Constable Davison for abuse of office.

The two allegedly went on to give Fainoza US$2,000, took US$8 000 and shared it amongst themselves before booking the remaining US$4,000 as exhibit which they received from Fainoza to the ZRP Harare provincial headquarters police Intelligence.

The duo went on to hand over Constable Davison to CID homicide for further case management whilst doing follow ups on the other four who since been arrested and appeared in court on July 12.

On July 12, the CID Homicide made further investigations and interviewed Fainoza who confessed that Chidyamudungwe and Muzarabani had recovered US$14,000 from him and gave him US$2,000.

The US$2,000 was recovered, leading to the arrest of the two cops.

The safe had been stolen by one Viola Mutundu, who allegedly broke into her employer’s bedroom and stole the safe containing US$70,000 and jewellery worth US$10 000.

She gave the safe to her husband’s brother Fainoza to keep.

She was exposed by her own husband, Prince Fainoza.