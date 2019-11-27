More Harare nurses return to work

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

HEALTH service delivery has improved in Harare municipal clinics as more nurses have dumped the strike, city health service department has said.

This comes after council nurses embarked on a strike which lasted over two weeks citing incapacitation and demanding a review of their salaries which they want pegged at the prevailing interbank rate.

Recently council increased the nurses remunerations by 300%.

According to city fathers a significant number of the capital city’s nurses have started reporting for duty while a few are pressing on with the strike.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Monday, Harare City Health Services Head of Department, Prosper Chonzi said although the satellite clinics have resumed operations there was still a shortfall in the number of nurses who are reporting for night duty.

“We are seeing an increase in the number that are turning up for work for example when we started on the 4th of November, there were only 23 nurses turning up for duty, as of the weekend 99 had turned up.

“We are actually able to open more facilities and offer more services, we had scaled down on the services we were offering but now most of our satellite clinics are open during the day. We still have shortage of night nurses but I think with time everything will be normal,” Chonzi said.

He added that as council they still insist on negotiating with their health workers rather than take disciplinary action as suggested by government.

“So far we are consulting but we are also we are considering the precious position of council which is to continue the engagement process and that is what has been happening,” said Chonzi.