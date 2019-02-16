More images of dead miners being retrieved from mine shafts

By Idah Mhetu

COMBINED operations to retrieve bodies of deceased artisanal miners from two disused mine shafts in Battlefields, Kadoma began Saturday with five bodies recovered by evening.

Police and members of the Civil Protection Unit combined forces with artisanal miners and mining firms to bring to the surface, 8 survivors and bodies of the dead.

Those who went underground during the operation counted 25 bodies with five having been retrieved late into the day. More are believed to be still trapped underground.

The operation continues Sunday.

Below are some of the images captured during the combined operation (All images by Idah Mhetu).