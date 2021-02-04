More Jail Nightmare For Mamombe, Chimbiri As MDC Pair Denied Bail

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC ALLIANCE legislator Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecelia Chimbiri have both been denied bail by a Harare magistrate in a matter in which the pair is being accused of undermining the authority of the police.

The two were arrested on Monday this week for allegedly insulting the police.

They were already out on bail in a matter in which they are being accused of faking their abduction by alleged state security agents last May and violating lockdown regulations.

In denying them bail, Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje said duo has a propensity to commit further offences once freed.

The magistrate also said the pair had shown disregard for its bail conditions.

They were remanded in custody to March 13.