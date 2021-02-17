More Jail Nightmare For Student Activist Allan Moyo

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student and activist, Allan Moyo, will continue languishing in remand prison after his bail appeal was postponed to this Thursday following state’s failure to respond to his application.

Moyo has spent over two months in jail after his three freedom bids failed.

His fourth bail hearing was set to be heard this Wednesday, but prosecutors said they were not in a position to respond to his application as yet.

“Unfortunately, our application was not heard, the state counsel asked for an undertaking from the court to file its response and promised that it will file its written response by 12 am tomorrow,” Moyo’s lawyer Obey Shava said.

The appeal will be heard at 2pm Thursday.

The 23-year-old was arrested on December 7 last year, accused of calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleged Moyo, on July 3, incited some bus commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them it was time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration.

It is alleged he accused Mnangagwa of failing Zimbabweans.

Moyo was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga before he approached the High Court for the first time.

His initial appeal attempts were delayed as his court transcript was not in order to an extent that the appeal judge failed to read it.

He was later denied bail and went back to the Magistrates’ Court seeking release on changed circumstances.

He was again denied bail on grounds that he was of no fixed abode.

The student is now appealing against this finding.