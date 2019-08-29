More support for Cyclone Idai survivors

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWEAN churches Wednesday joined hands with First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation continue to chip in with humanitarian assistance towards Cyclone Idai survivors.

Cyclone Idai which devastated Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi in March this year left hundreds dead, caused massive infrastructural damage and further destroyed people’s livelihoods such as crops and livestock.

On Wednesday, Pentecostals, Zionists and the Apostolic Sects gathered in Harare where they presented millions worth of hand-outs.

The consignment include foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, sanitary wear, kitchen utensils and toiletries.

Individuals and organisations have been endlessly supporting the survivors of the country’s deadliest natural disaster in decades.

“Through these structures, government, UN agents, non-governmental organisations, civil society establishment, churches, the private sector and individuals were able to work together to bring up the much needed resources for the victims,” said First Lady.

She added: “I have been to this area several times being part of my duty to extend support to those in need.”

The government of Zimbabwe, since then, is responding to the disaster through the civil protection Unit.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife said that she was working on making sure that the survivors gained self-esteem by being self-reliant again.

“Some of the goods donated are specifically for livelihood activities, agriculture and other small enterprises.

“This is very important in that the community needs to recover to a stage where they can take care of themselves once more and gain the self-esteem of being self-reliant again,” said the First Lady.

The gifts will be handed over to the survivors by the Local Government Ministry at a later date.