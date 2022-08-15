More than 260,000 on waiting list for land – Minister

Spread This News

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has said at least 260,000 people are on the waiting list to be allocated farms.

Masuka was speaking during a field day in Kwekwe, before putting unproductive farmers on notice.

The senior government official confirmed that at least 304 whites are occupying farms in the country.

“We have taken 99% of land from former white farmers and we have 304 white farmers occupying farming land. We have now given them tenure documents and offer letters,” he said.

“On the other hand nearly 300,000 black farmers are occupying both A1 and A2 farms.

“The list of people in need of farming land is increasing and at least 261,000 are on the waiting list.”

Government is reserving 20% of its land for youths and 20% for liberation war fighters.

“We are redefining how we are going to redistribute land. If you are a multiple farm owner we leave you with one farm,” the minister explained.

“We will reallocate farms of those who would have abandoned their farms after being given offer letters.

“The 3rd category is for underutilised farms and we are also targeting derelict farms.”