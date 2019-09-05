More than 420 arrested over SA violence

BBC

At least 423 people have been arrested for violence and looting across Johannesburg and the wider province, local authorities say.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, mobs looted and destroyed shops, many of them foreign-owned, in South Africa’s commercial hub Johannesburg.

“We continue to do everything within our power to ensure the safety of all who reside within our borders, citizens and foreign nationals irrespective of their status,” Gauteng Premier David Makhura said in a statement.

South Africa has temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria following reprisal attacks by Nigerians triggered by the xenophobic violence in South Africa.