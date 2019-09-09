‘More than 600’ Nigerians consider leaving SA

BBC

Nigeria’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, says more than 600 people have indicated an interest in returning to Nigeria in the wake of the recent xenophobic violence in the South African city.

At least 10 people – two of them foreigners have been killed and many others have been injured in the violence. No Nigerian nationals are known to have died.

Adama and his team are still compiling lists of Nigerians who are wanting to return and those whose businesses have been looted, he says, so exact numbers are not yet known.

Two planes belonging to Nigerian carrier Air Peace air to take the first group of returnees to Nigeria on Wednesday, Adama says.

“Nigerians in South African prisons are not part of this arrangement, only a few from the deportation camp,” he adds.