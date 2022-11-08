More trouble for students as MSU bans graduation events

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has banned some individuals and private organisations from holding side graduation events.

Last week MSU barred at least 5,200 of its 6 500 students from physically attending their graduation ceremony, citing the need to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Since 2020, universities have been holding virtual graduations, only allowing those with first class degrees to physically attend the ceremonies.

Students had resorted to holding private ceremonies where they could gather and follow virtual live proceedings.

However, this year, MSU banned some individuals from organising those side graduation ceremonies.

A source told NewZimbabwe.com that the institution called one of the organisers warning them it was illegal.

“Good day, we have received a call from MSU deeming our gathering illegal, so we hereby announce the cancellation of this event. Thank you all for your contributions,” said one of the organisers who was banned.

A few days ago, MSU distanced itself from such gathering and warned stakeholders that they will not be responsible for anything.

“Should one decide to attend such events, Midlands State University will not assume responsibility or be held liable for the consequences of such a decision,” MSU said in a notice.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Linda Masarira slammed the institution, saying this was daylight robbery.

“This kind of disrespect is totally unacceptable. MSU has by this issue showed disrespect to their stakeholders and we demand answers with transparency because this raises eyebrows on the day-to-day usage of funds.

“Why rob more than a thousand students an opportunity to celebrate their degrees that they spent four years paying school fees for just like any other state university?

“We demand answers and legit reasons or at least for graduation fees to be lowered about the fact that only a few students will be attending the graduation physically. MSU should stop this daylight robbery and allow students to attend the graduation physically,” said Masarira.

Students are being forced to pay a compulsory US$70 graduation fee plus US$40 for graduation regalia.