More woes for Tynwald High School after robbers steal cash and goods valued US$11 000

By Reason Razao

POLICE have launched an investigation into a suspected robbery case where Tynwald High School lost over US$11 000 in cash and other valuable property.

The latest incident at the institution comes barely two weeks after a school bus carrying students on a trip to Nyanga crashed, killing six learners on board.

Commenting on the robbery in a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Tynwald High School security was Tuesday attacked by five unknown assailants before making off with a cellphone, cash and a laptop.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on October 25, 2022 at Tynwald High School, Harare,” said ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“Five unknown suspects attacked two security guards who were on duty at the school before stealing a cellphone, wallet, US$5 800 cash and an HP laptop, all valued at US$6 015.”